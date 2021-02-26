Laguardia terminal nixes plastic straws

By Rachel Vick

Terminal B at Laguardia Airport has swapped single-use plastic straws for biodegradable or reusable options, the company that runs the terminal said Thursday

LaGuardia Gateway Partners said vendors in the terminal began phasing out the petroleum-based straws last year.

“Eliminating single-use plastic straws will positively contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of Terminal B operations, and we’re proud to be single-use plastic straw free,” said CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners Stewart Steeves.

Steeves said eliminating plastic straws is one component of the company’s commitment to sustainability. which includes installing energy efficient lighting and heating systems and securing LEED Gold certification.

Plastic straws will still be available upon request in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the company noted.

While New York City has banned the use of plastic bags and styrofoam containers, no measure prohibits the use of plastic straws. Legislation has stalled for three years in the city council.

Former Brooklyn Councilmember Rafael Espinal introduced a bill to study the elimination of plastic straws, which contribute thousands of tons of plastic waste to landfills each year. Banning the straws is also seen as a symbolic reminder to limit the use of plastic materials.

“Plastic pollution poses an ever-growing threat to our marine ecosystems, our health and our planet,” Espinal said. “We cannot afford to sit on our hands when it comes to the mind-boggling amount of plastic that pours into our oceans every year, every month, every hour.”