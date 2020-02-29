In Jamaica, response to plastic ban a mixed bag

By David Brand

Reusable bags dangled from racks near the entrance to the Ideal Food Basket on Sutphin Boulevard. Packages stuffed with 400 paper bags — $54.75 per case — stood stacked at the end of some cashier lanes.

On Friday, T-minus two days before the state plastic bag ban took effect, customers seemed calm and prepared for the prohibition.

Not so, said manager Eric De Jesus.

“They’re not ready,” De Jesus said, gesturing to a woman who hauled a loaded paper bag through the exit doors. “Only two customers told me they like the ban.”

The rest, he said, have grumbled about the state’s decision to ban single-use plastic bags for shopping. New Yorkers use more than 23 billion thin plastic shopping bags every year and the vast majority wind up in garbage dumps — or stuck in trees, or clogging sewer drains, or collecting filth in the subway tracks. Something had to change, state lawmakers and environmental advocates agreed.

The bags are so ubiquitous as to go virtually unnoticed. Seriously. Take some time and actually start to count the plastic bags you see next time you walk a few blocks. Supporters of the ban say reducing the number of bags in circulation — by encouraging people to bring reusable sacks or making them pay five cents for paper bags — will cut down on plastic waste and help the environment.

“I’m happy about it. I think it’s a great idea,” said Jamaica resident Novia Morgan as she returned a purchase at Rainbow on Sutphin Boulevard. She brought her own bags to the clothing store. “We definitely need to use less plastic. A lot of people are annoyed about it, but they’ll get used to it.

Paula Riascos, assistant manager at the Rainbow, agreed.

“In the beginning it will be tough, but people will change,” Riascos said as she sorted materials behind the counter.