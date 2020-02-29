In Jamaica, response to plastic ban a mixed bag/
By David Brand
Reusable bags dangled from racks near the entrance to the Ideal Food Basket on Sutphin Boulevard. Packages stuffed with 400 paper bags — $54.75 per case — stood stacked at the end of some cashier lanes.
On Friday, T-minus two days before the state plastic bag ban took effect, customers seemed calm and prepared for the prohibition.
Not so, said manager Eric De Jesus.
“They’re not ready,” De Jesus said, gesturing to a woman who hauled a loaded paper bag through the exit doors. “Only two customers told me they like the ban.”
The rest, he said, have grumbled about the state’s decision to ban single-use plastic bags for shopping. New Yorkers use more than 23 billion thin plastic shopping bags every year and the vast majority wind up in garbage dumps — or stuck in trees, or clogging sewer drains, or collecting filth in the subway tracks. Something had to change, state lawmakers and environmental advocates agreed.
The bags are so ubiquitous as to go virtually unnoticed. Seriously. Take some time and actually start to count the plastic bags you see next time you walk a few blocks. Supporters of the ban say reducing the number of bags in circulation — by encouraging people to bring reusable sacks or making them pay five cents for paper bags — will cut down on plastic waste and help the environment.
“I’m happy about it. I think it’s a great idea,” said Jamaica resident Novia Morgan as she returned a purchase at Rainbow on Sutphin Boulevard. She brought her own bags to the clothing store. “We definitely need to use less plastic. A lot of people are annoyed about it, but they’ll get used to it.
Paula Riascos, assistant manager at the Rainbow, agreed.
“In the beginning it will be tough, but people will change,” Riascos said as she sorted materials behind the counter.
Down the street at Primary Care Pharmacy, the staff were prepared with reusable plastic bags — thicker models that stores are allowed to provide, at a small fee. Opponents of the ban say stores may end up circumventing the prohibition by providing the thick bags, which use even more plastic to produce, however.
“A lot of people already know about it so I don’t think people will really overreact,” said pharmacist Jonathan Morales. “It’s new in New York, but it’s been years in other states. Hopefully it will make a difference.”
And anyway, it won’t be such a big deal for the pharmacy, he added. Stores are still allowed to provide medicines and health supplies in the same plastic bags under the law.
Staff at the cramped Fine Gourmet Deli near the intersection of Sutphin Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue were not so confident.
“I think plastic is better,” said MG, a store clerk. “It’s easier when you need to carry things.”
Fine Gourmet Deli has yet to prepare staff — or customers — for the big change, he said.
As MG talked, Rosa, a senior citizen customer, lugged four loaded bags to the counter.
She stopped to discuss the ban and pulled out five additional plastic bags that she had wadded and stuffed under her groceries — which were actually double-bagged.
“I need these because I can’t be carrying things like this,” she said in Spanish, as she pantomimed carrying a heavy burden in her arms.
Are other customers as prepared as her, with at least nine bags at the ready?
“I guess I’ll have to share,” she said.